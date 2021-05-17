Madisonville City Council appoints new city administrator

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville City Council is appointing a new city administrator.
Rob Saint took his oath for the position before the council Monday. Mayor Kevin Cotton says Saint’s 28 years of corporate experience will make him a great addition.
His job will involve overlooking the operations of the city, making sure projects are on time and on budget, as well as handling any community concerns.
“He’s going to be a great asset to our team here in the city,” shared Mayor Cottom. “He’s very proactive in his management style. He’s a really hands-on individual, so we’re really excited to have him as part of our team.”
The council also heard the first reading of the city budget for the new year, including over $7 million for capital projects.
The new Fiscal year begins on July 1.
