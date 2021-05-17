Ind. ending pandemic unemployment programs June 19

INDIANA (WFIE) - Governor Holcomb says Indiana will end its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment insurance programs effective June 19, 2021.
The programs that will end are:
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides a $300 weekly add-on to recipients of unemployment insurance
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides recipients extended benefits after their traditional 26 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits have been exhausted
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits to individuals who do not normally qualify for unemployment benefits, such as self-employed, gig workers, and independent contractors
- Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides a $100 additional weekly benefit for individuals who are eligible for regular unemployment benefits but also earned at least $5,000 in self-employment income
“There are help wanted signs posted all over Indiana, and while our economy took a hit last year, it is roaring like an Indy 500 race car engine now. I am hearing from multiple sector employers that they want and need to hire more Hoosiers to grow,” said Gov. Holcomb. “We have a myriad of work options in every region of our state with many more coming online every week.”
On May 11, Gov. Holcomb signed an executive order to reinstate requirements that Hoosiers who are requesting unemployment benefits be actively seeking full-time work beginning on June 1.
Work search activities include applying for a job, attending a job fair, participating in WorkOne orientation, or completing an online workshop.
Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 754 new coronavirus cases and nine more deaths.
The Hoosier state has now had a total of 735,462 confirmed cases and 13,063 deaths.
According to the state map, there are eight new cases in Vanderburgh County, three in Gibson County, two in both Warrick and Perry counties, and one in Spencer County.
Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.
You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,367 cases, 397 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,165 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,797 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,844 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,719 cases, 34 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,368 cases, 92 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,327 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,353 cases, 34 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.