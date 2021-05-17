HFD inspecting fire hydrants

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Fire Department has begun annual fire hydrant testing and inspecting.
They are expected to be done by Friday, June 4.
Testing is conducted between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. except for the central business district, which will be tested after 5 p.m.
Residents could experience a slight loss in water pressure for a short amount of time when hydrants in their area are being tested.
The Fire Department also advises that before using any water during this time, check to be sure there is no discoloration.
If a discoloration in water is noted after testing in your area, please flow your cold water taps until the water clears.
Do not flow any hot water until the discoloration has cleared. This will prevent the discolored water from entering your hot water system.
