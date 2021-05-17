Ghost Quesadilla coming to Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh restaurant is expanding into Evansville’s west side.
Ghost Quesadilla is going to be opening a new restaurant on Pearl Drive in the space next to Freddy’s.
We spoke to a designer on the project who tells us the new restaurant will have indoor and outdoor eating areas and a new patio that will hopefully host live music in the future.
“There is nothing else out there that has that. I think it will be great, and it will add some interest as you’re driving down the Lloyd. You will be able to see something,” said Jenn Duckworth.
We’re told there is a lot of work to be done. An opening date is not set.
