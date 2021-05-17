Evansville Philharmonic hosting free concert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can hear sweet sounds for free this week in Evansville.
The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra will be hosting a concert.
They’ll be performing Penelope, a musical performance about the trauma of war.
It’s inspired by Homer’s epic poem, The Odyssey.
It’s happening Thursday at City View at Sterling Square on North Fulton Avenue at 7p.m.
Organizers say the one hour event is free and open to the public.
It will also feature soprano Alejandra Martinez.
