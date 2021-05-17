Civic Center transitions to ‘pre-COVID’ status

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Beginning Tuesday morning, you will no longer have to wear a mask inside city-owned buildings. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s Executive Order will expire at midnight.
Crews from the Building Authority have been hard at work. On Monday, their main goal was to make sure public meeting rooms were ready for the week by removing partitions, vinyl separators, and adding chairs.
“After that, we’ll start getting all of the stickers off the floor, get all the benches back in the hallways for the public to sit down and get the water fountains unmasked so people can use those again,” said Building Authority General Manager David Rector.
They’ll soon move to the courtrooms and remove plexiglass dividers inside offices.
“If they’d like to leave those, we’ll leave those in place. If they don’t, we’ll remove them. But basically over the next two, maybe, three days we are trying to turn the Civic Center back to pre-COVID status and maybe hopefully a normal status,” explained Rector.
It’s a day that many Civic Center employees like cashier Tami Reynolds have been waiting for, especially now that she’ll be able to actually see the faces of her customers.
“We are ready for it. We are ready for it, we’ve all done our part, got our vaccines. It will be refreshing,” shared Reynolds. “It will be very refreshing to know that this could possibly be behind us, I hope. So, it’ll be nice to see people smiling again.”
Although the Civic Center won’t be fully restored by morning, the Building Authority will continue throughout this week.
“It’s going to be a pleasure. Wearing a mask, like everybody got old quickly. Something we adapted to, but we’re more than ready now to give them up.” said Rector.
