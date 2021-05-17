LIVE: Biden to boost world vaccine sharing commitment to 80M doses

LIVE: Biden remarks on COVID response
By Associated Press | May 17, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT - Updated May 17 at 12:22 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce Monday that the U.S. will share an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world in the coming six weeks, the White House said.

The doses would come from existing U.S. production of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks, according White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said more details would be released in the coming days.

It comes on top of the Biden’s administration’s prior commitment to share about 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not yet authorized for use in the U.S., by the end of June. The AstraZeneca doses will be available to ship once they clear a safety review by the Food and Drug Administration.

Biden is also tapping COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients to lead the administration’s efforts to share doses with the world. The Biden administration has yet to announce how they will be shared or which countries will receive them.

To date, the U.S. has shared about 4.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine with Canada and Mexico.

COVID: Fauci on new guidelines, vaccine progress

UPDATE: If you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you can resume activities that you did before the pandemic without...

Posted by CDC on Thursday, May 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.