Won’t have all your taxes filed by Tax Day? Here’s what you need to know

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday is Tax Day, which means taxes need to be filed by the end of the day at midnight.
“May 17 will be the deadline, so people are rushing to get it in,” Jeffrey Roman, owner of R-Tax Service said.
Roman says there’s been a big increase in returns this year because of stimulus checks.
“Every year, we get 50 to 100 more returns than the year before, where this year we’ve been up 300 more already,” he said.
Every tax season comes with last-minute filers, even when there’s a months-long extension.
“Doesn’t seem to be any different,” Rowan said. “Seems to be the same people that are coming in the last week or so.”
Roman says if you won’t get done by Monday, you don’t have to panic.
“Try to get them filed on time - if you can’t, there is an automatic extension we can file for that’s very easy to do that gives you about six months,” Roman said. “I think it goes to October 15 to get your taxes done. It’s an extension of time to file, but not to pay. If you owe, they still want you to pay on time.”
The deadline to apply for the extension is also midnight on Monday, May 17.
