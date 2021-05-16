Report: Man pistol-whipped multiple times during robbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a robbery that happened Saturday morning.
Police say they responded to the 1500 block of E. Division St. after 3 a.m.
According to police, the victim told officers he got a ride with an unknown man to where he was staying. Police say the man drove the victim to an alley and robbed him of his wallet and cash before pistol-whipping him multiple times.
Authorities say the man then drove off.
We are told medics treated the victim on the scene.
The police report shows the estimated total loss is just over $1,000.
The victim was given a case number for this incident.
