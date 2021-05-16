Owensboro QB Wimsatt invited to participate at Elite 11 Finals

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro quarterback Gavin Wimsatt added another impressive feat to his ever-growing list of accolades after receiving an invite to participate in the 2021 Elite 11 Finals this weekend.
The announcement was made on the Elite 11 official Twitter account on Sunday.
The four-star prospect will be one of at least a dozen high school quarterbacks nationwide to take part in the three-day event, which is scheduled for later this summer in Nashville, Tennessee.
Wimsatt made his verbal commitment to play at Rutgers back on April 9.
He chose the Scarlet Knights over Louisville, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Oregon, West Virginia and Cincinnati.
In his junior season, Wimsatt spearheaded an offense that averaged 48 points per game and led the Red Devils to an appearance in the Class 5A state championship game.
Wimsatt is ranked as the top prospect in Kentucky and No. 93 overall in the country for the 2022 class, according to 247Sports.
