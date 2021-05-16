New wellness building proposed in Warrick Co.

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A local medical billing company has proposed a new wellness building in Warrick County.
The proposed building would be located on the Warrick Wellness Trail.
14 News met with representatives from the medical consulting company on Sunday. These representatives say the Alpha Solutions Wellness Building would include more than just independent physician space.
The building is also slated to include spa, weight loss and mental health services, as well as personal training, healthy care, dental and eye care, and so much more.
Aubry Johnson, a sales marketing executive with Alpha Solutions Medical Billing and Consulting, says this is an over $2-million project that officials hope will not only benefit the Warrick County community, but also the entire Tri-State as a whole.
”As we know, the Tri-State area is kind of unique because we do have the Tri-State area,” Johnson said. “You know, Illinois, Kentucky and all the different people coming in, so it’s a really unique position for this project because we can really help our region and not just our city. I think it’s just another boom for this area that’s rapidly developing, not only in Warrick County, but Vanderburgh as well. We can be a national leader, you know, in some capacity.”
No direct timeline is currently in place for construction yet, but we are told there are available spaces for entrepreneurs to hold their business or practice in the building. This is why officials are conducting a survey to gauge the interest in this kind of building.
“It’s not all just going to be your traditional practitioners,” Johnson said. “I mean you’ll have your doctors, your dentists, your chiropractors - things like that in there. But your spa, your healthy smoothie, if you’re on a weight loss journey, we’ll have practitioners for that - fitness centers. Pretty much anything for your well-being, it’s all going to be in one building.”
Johnson says if people are interested in getting involved with this building, contact her at 812-893-6618 or visit their official website.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.