3 new COVID-19 cases reported in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting 1,248 new coronavirus cases and 24 more deaths.
The state has now had a total of 1,366,268 confirmed cases and 22,439 deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are three new cases in Wayne County and one in Wabash County.
The state map shows two COVID-19 cases in Edwards County have been removed from the map.
As of Sunday, 10,375,588 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Illinois.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,780 cases, 53 deaths
- White County - 1,698 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,346 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 569 cases, 12 deaths
