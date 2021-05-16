287 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 287 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
Kentucky is reporting that 452,537 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 2.79% statewide.
As of Sunday, 6,656 people have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
The governor confirms 1,916,501 people have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
This brings the countywide number to 2,943 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 2,861 residents have fully recovered.
State vaccination sites can administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to Kentuckians age 12 to 15 starting Thursday.
According to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation, approximately 231,000 Kentuckians are in the 12-15 age group, which makes up roughly 5% of the state’s total population.
Consent from a parent or legal guardian is required in order for the vaccine to be administered to those who are 12-17 in Kentucky.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,526 cases, 182 deaths, 9,531 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,943 cases, 59 deaths, 2,861 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,339 cases, 146 deaths, 4,097 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,520 cases, 56 deaths, 2,263 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,697 cases, 78 deaths, 4,085 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,257 cases, 20 deaths, 1,083 recovered
- McLean Co. - 869 cases, 28 deaths, 794 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,309 cases, 15 deaths, 1,186 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 853 cases, 16 deaths, 772 recovered
