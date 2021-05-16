Man facing drug trafficking charges in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is in jail on multiple charges after authorities were called to investigate a possible abduction Saturday.
According to the Henderson Police Department, officers found the vehicle in question in the area of 1st and Clark St.
When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, police say the rear passenger, later identified as Christopher Smith, fled from the vehicle.
HPD says Smith lead officers on a short foot chase before being apprehended. They say he was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and had multiple warrants out for his arrest.
Authorities tell 14 News that residents in the area informed them that Smith dropped a firearm while running from officers. It was later found in the driveway where Smith ran.
We are told there was not an abduction.
Smith is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking drugs within 1,000 feet of a school, fleeing or evading police on foot, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
