Louisville artist group painting large mural in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Artists have been hard at work on a new mural on the back of the Old National Bank Support Center on Fourth Street in Evansville.
The group of artists is called “Often Seen Rarely Spoken” and they’re five best friends with an art collective based in Louisville.
Old National Bank put out an open call to artists to submit their portfolios to make sure they would have the right fit, and the group was chosen among many entries.
The group says they love providing art for people all over the world.
“We’re stoked, we’re really hyped,” Jeremy Lewis said. “We travel to do murals pretty often, and we enjoy creating landmarks for the community. We want people to come enjoy it.”
The group specializes in artwork across big spaces. They say the 8,000 square-foot mural should be completed by the end of this week.
