Isolated rain chances continue, much warmer week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some scattered showers moved through the Tri-State this morning, but they tapered off to the south-southeast by about noon, and we have even seen some sunshine this afternoon! Thanks to that pop of sunshine, today has also been a couple degrees warmer than we initially expected with highs in the low to mid 70s.
It is still possible we could see a few isolated showers or storms overnight as a slow-moving warm front pushes through our region, but many of us will stay dry. Tonight will be the warmest night we have had in about two weeks as our temperatures will only fall into the upper 50s to low 60s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy but warmer with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Isolated showers and storms are possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening, but there will be plenty of dry time throughout the day.
There is a slightly better chance of rain late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible. Since our temperatures do most of their climbing during the morning, that rain will put a slight damper on our high for the day, but I still think we will make it into the mid 70s Tuesday afternoon thanks to a warm breeze from the south-southeast.
An isolated shower may be possible on Wednesday, but most of us will stay dry, and we will see more sunshine through the second half of the week. That sunshine paired with the warm air that will continue to flow in from the south will push our temperatures in the lower 80s Wednesday, mid 80s Thursday and Friday, and mid to upper 80s for the weekend!
