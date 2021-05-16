Ind. reports new COVID-19 death in Posey Co., 9 statewide

INDIANA (WFIE) - Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 754 new coronavirus cases and nine more deaths.
The Hoosier state has now had a total of 735,462 confirmed cases and 13,063 deaths.
According to the state map, there are eight new cases in Vanderburgh County, three in Gibson County, two in both Warrick and Perry counties, and one in Spencer County.
The state map shows a new COVID-19 death in Posey County.
Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.
You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,367 cases, 397 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,165 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,797 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,844 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,719 cases, 34 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,368 cases, 92 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,327 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,353 cases, 34 deaths
