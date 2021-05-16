DNR: Man arrested in connection to large number of catalytic converter thefts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man in connection to a large number of recent catalytic converter thefts has been arrested.
Authorities say the thefts happened throughout southern Indiana.
We are told several additional suspects have been identified, and more charges and arrests are expected soon.
Several law enforcement agencies, including the Dubois County Sheriff’s Departments, Washington police, and more, led to the arrest.
According to authorities, additional information will be released as those arrests are made.
