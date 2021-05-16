Complaint to be heard over Confederate statue in Daviess County on Wednesday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A hearing over the Confederate monument sitting on the lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse is expected to happen this week.
As previously reported, the United Daughters of the Confederacy is claiming ownership of the statue, which sparked quite a bit of discussion among county leaders. This led to the Daviess County Fiscal Court voting to remove it from the courthouse grounds.
However, the Daughters filed a complaint stating that county leaders are infringing on their right to the statue and shouldn’t be able to move it.
The group points to a license that was given to the Daviess County Confederate Association back in 1893, allowing members to place a Confederate memorial at the courthouse.
The Daughters later took over the chapter, which the group says means they own the license and the rights to the statue.
We are told the lawsuit and motion for a temporary restraining order will be heard on Wednesday.
