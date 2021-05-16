Affidavit: Officer sustains shoulder injury while taking man into custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an officer obtained an injury while trying to take a man into custody Saturday night.
According to authorities, officers responded to the 2500 block of Illinois St. for a standby just before 9. That’s where officers met with a woman who they say just wanted to grab some belongings for the night, saying the man at the residence was drunk.
According to court documents, officers announced their arrival multiple times before entering the residence with the woman, but there was no response.
Once officers and the woman entered the bedroom, police say 34-year-old Justin Nance started yelling at the woman about some keys. That’s when the officer told Nance the woman was there to get some belongings before leaving.
Court documents reveal Nance made an intimidating statement towards the victim, so the officer stepped in, telling him to turn around and put his hands behind his back. Documents show Nance did not follow the officer’s commands and became defensive.
That’s when police say the officer tried to grab Nance to put him in custody, but he immediately pulled his arm away, causing the officer to use force.
Documents show Nance continued to pull away from the officer and was on top of the officer at one point. During the struggle, police say the officer obtained an injury to his right shoulder that caused pain and swelling to the area.
Police say a family member told officers Nance’s keys were under a pillow the entire time.
Nance is charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement, intimidation and domestic battery.
