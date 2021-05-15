Vehicle damaged by gunfire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One vehicle sustained damage after a shots fired incident Friday.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of S. Bedford Ave. for shots fired around 5:30 p.m.
Once officers arrived, police say they spoke with several individuals stating they heard multiple shots before witnessing a black charger with temporary tags leave the area at a high rate of speed.
We are told one person informed officers that her vehicle had been damaged. That’s when officers say her driver’s side fog lamp had been busted out.
Police say the owner of the vehicle was given a case number for the incident.
