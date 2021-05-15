Scattered rain through Tuesday, 80s return midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few scattered showers are moving through the Tri-State this evening and could continue on and off throughout the night. Temperatures topped out in the lower 70s this afternoon and will fall back through the 60s this evening, bottoming out in the mid 50s early Sunday morning.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Sunday morning. It looks like that rain will then taper off to the south Sunday afternoon, and any showers or storms we see during the second half of the day will be more isolated. None of this rain is expected to be widespread, so there will be plenty of dry time throughout the day, but how much and when will vary depending on your location. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly cloudy skies.
A few showers and storms will remain possible Sunday night as a warm front pushes through our region. Sunday night will also be the warmest night we have had in about two weeks as temperatures will only fall into the upper 50s to around 60°.
We keep the rain chances going on Monday. Once again, we are not expecting the day to be a washout, but it will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms possible on and off throughout the day. It looks like the best chance of rain will be during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be a near repeat of Monday, with scattered rain possible on and off throughout the day, except it looks like the better chance of rain on Tuesday may be during the morning. Once again, high temperatures will be in the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies.
A few isolated showers and storms may linger into Wednesday, but the middle of the week is trending drier. It looks like the system bringing us this unsettled weather will lift off to the north as a high pressure system to our east slides southward on Wednesday, getting rid of our rain chances and bringing us a little sunshine through the second half of the week.
In addition to the drier weather, we will have a warm wind blowing in from the south-southeast. That combination will cause our temperatures to climb a little higher each day. Highs will break into the low 80s Wednesday, low to mid 80s Thursday, mid 80s Friday, and mid to upper 80s Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.