Scattered rain through Tuesday, 80s return midweek

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Sunday morning. It looks like that rain will then taper off to the south Sunday afternoon, and any showers or storms we see during the second half of the day will be more isolated. None of this rain is expected to be widespread, so there will be plenty of dry time throughout the day, but how much and when will vary depending on your location. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly cloudy skies.