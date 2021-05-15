Owensboro community rallies in support of domestic violence victim

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro community showed up in droves to support the family of Erica Owen on Saturday morning.
Owen was an Owensboro woman that police say was killed by her ex-boyfriend in 2018.
On Saturday, Owen’s family handed out 400 purple ribbons in her honor. They distributed the ribbons at Burns Elementary School for their “Paint the Town Purple” campaign.
Purple is the color that represents domestic violence awareness.
Owen’s family hopes people will scatter the ribbons all over town to raise awareness and keep her memory alive.
“It’s a tragedy, it’s so sad, but we and this community have rallied around us to try to keep her name out in the community, and keep her memory alive by doing something good out of something that wasn’t good,” Lisa Greer, Erica’s mother said.
May is also Owen’s birthday month, which is why her family especially wants to see the ribbons covering the city.
