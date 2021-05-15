3 more COVID-19 cases reported in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting 1,513 new COVID-19 cases and 46 more deaths Saturday.
The state map shows two new cases in Wayne County and one in White County.
The state has now had 1,365,020 total confirmed cases and 22,415 total deaths.
As of Saturday, 10,322,253 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Illinois.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,777 cases, 53 deaths
- White County - 1,698 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,345 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 571 cases, 12 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.