Ind. reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths statewide

INDIANA (WFIE) - Saturday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 798 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.
Health officials say a historical load of positive and negative labs resulted in 9,041 historical tests administered, 2,478 tested individuals and 372 historical cases to Saturday’s counts. These cases are not included in the new counts.
The Hoosier state has now had a total of 734,736 confirmed cases and 13,054 deaths.
Health officials are reporting 17 new cases in Vanderburgh County, three in Warrick, Dubois and Gibson counties, and two in Perry and Pike counties.
Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.
You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,359 cases, 397 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,165 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,795 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,842 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,719 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,365 cases, 92 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,326 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,353 cases, 34 deaths
