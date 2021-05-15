Green River District reports 39 new COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Saturday, the Green River District Health Department reported 39 additional COVID-19 cases.
Health officials say 15 of those are in Henderson County, 13 in Daviess County, six in Webster County, two in Hancock County and one in Ohio, McLean and Union counties.
Out of the 22,031 reported COVID-19 cases in the district, health officials say 19,717 people have recovered.
Governor Andy Beshear announced capacity restrictions will end on June 11.
State vaccination sites can administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to Kentuckians age 12 to 15 starting Thursday.
According to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation, approximately 231,000 Kentuckians are in the 12-15 age group, which makes up roughly 5% of the state’s total population.
Consent from a parent or legal guardian is required in order for the vaccine to be administered to those who are 12-17 in Kentucky.
FEMA announced its mobile vaccination clinics for this week for western Kentucky. You can view the locations below:
Saturday 5/15/21
- Henderson Fire Department - 333 Washington St Henderson, K 42420
- Morgantown City Park Community Center -227 Helm Lane Morgantown, KY 42261
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,526 cases, 182 deaths, 9,531 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,938 cases, 59 deaths, 2,846 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,339 cases, 146 deaths, 4,097 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,520 cases, 56 deaths, 2,263 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,697 cases, 78 deaths, 4,085 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,257 cases, 20 deaths, 1,083 recovered
- McLean Co. - 869 cases, 28 deaths, 794 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,309 cases, 15 deaths, 1,186 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 853 cases, 16 deaths, 772 recovered
