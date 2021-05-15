Ellis Park to be at full capacity for 2021 live meet

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Ellis Park Racing and Gaming announced today that in accordance with the CDC and Commonwealth of Kentucky, the facility will adhere to the revised guidance for the current mask mandate. Today, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask nor socially distance from each other in public settings. Based on this guidance, Ellis Entertainment has stopped enforcing mask restrictions at the property and began allowing guests to smoke in designated indoor areas if guests have been fully vaccinated.
Additionally, the Governor announced that on June 11, 2021, all mask restrictions and capacity restrictions will be lifted in the Commonwealth. Based on the announcement, Ellis will allow all venues to open completely during the upcoming live race season, June 27 through Sept. 4. Tickets for these venues will go on sale May 19 to the general public.
“We are looking forward to having 100% of our facilities open for the upcoming race meet as well as welcoming guests to play all of our HHR games. The team is incredibly excited to open all of our venues for the Preakness Stakes tomorrow and continue to bring world-class racing and gaming to the tri-states,” said Jeff Inman, General Manager at Ellis Entertainment.
