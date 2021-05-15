Ellis Park to be at full capacity for 2021 live meet

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Ellis Park Racing and Gaming announced today that in accordance with the CDC and Commonwealth of Kentucky, the facility will adhere to the revised guidance for the current mask mandate. Today, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask nor socially distance from each other in public settings. Based on this guidance, Ellis Entertainment has stopped enforcing mask restrictions at the property and began allowing guests to smoke in designated indoor areas if guests have been fully vaccinated.