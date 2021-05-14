Welborn Baptist Foundation unveils new Community Room & Collaboration Hub

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Welborn Baptist Foundation dedicated its “Community Room and Collaboration Hub” on Thursday.
The new rooms are designed to be used at no charge by non-profit organizations, who might need to have meetings, banquets, training seminars or just extra work space.
It’s located on the top floor of the Fifth Third Bank building in downtown Evansville.
“In this space, there’s three separate drop-down screens from the ceiling, three separate independent projection systems,” Pat Creech, CEO and executive director of the Welborn Baptist Foundation said. “We have technology for microphones in the ceiling to facilitate zoom. We have caterers, kitchen facilities.”
The Welborn Baptist Foundation says the room can actually be divided into two rooms with dividers that come out of the wall. The space also includes two private offices.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.