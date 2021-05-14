Wabash Valley names baseball field after head coach Rob Fournier

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - Thursday’s victory over Olney Central was an extra special win for the Wabash Valley College baseball program.
Immediately after the Warriors’ 5-4 win on Thursday, the Wabash Valley Athletics Department surprised head coach Rob Fournier by naming the field after him. The Warriors’ baseball field will now go by the title “Fournier Field.”
Back on February 27, Fournier earned his 1,000th win as the head coach at Wabash Valley.
Fournier has built a winning tradition during his 25 years at the helm, turning around a 12-win team to a 37-win team in his first year, and his teams have won 30 more games every year since.
“That’s the biggest shocker ever, and I’m humbled,” Fournier said. “Obviously, it’s something you dream about, but it’s at the same time, I’m very humbled. It’s been a combination of everything. It’s been just some great people that have helped me along my way — a great administration that lets me do what I want to do — let’s me lead young men, not just to win games, but it’s just so cool when people move on, when people get drafted, so cool when people sign a Division I or whatever division scholarship may be, just moving kids on, that’s what I love to do. But, I’m just very humbled by everything that happened today.”
Wabash Valley will play John A. Logan in the Region 24 Semifinals on Friday.
