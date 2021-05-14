Unsettled weather for the weekend and next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Friday afternoon highs finally hit the 70-degree mark for the first time in a week. Clouds will increase through the weekend with rain moving in on Saturday afternoon. Saturday’s high will climb into the upper 60s. Sunday looks like a rainy day with showers and thunderstorms likely and a high of 68. Showers and thunderstorms continue into the first half of next week. Daily highs will inch up into the mid to upper 70s through Wednesday. Depending on cloud cover, we may break out into the 80s next Thursday and Friday. Rainfall through the period may total up to 2″ or more.