10 people arrested on drug charges in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Ten people are facing drug charges in Madisonville after police say they witnessed attempted drug deal.
Police reports show early Thursday morning, an officer spotted the potential deal between Gary Ezell and another man in a car near Whiltshire Apartments.
The officer says he got out of his patrol car to speak with Ezell and saw what appeared to be a baggie of meth where Ezell had been standing.
Police say Ezell was in possessions of several more baggies, similar to the one on the ground.
They say he consented to a search of his apartment, where they found nine people and several more bags of meth and drug paraphernalia.
Gary Ezell, Crystal Wimpey, Christopher Duvall, Jason Barnes, Gregory Mullins, Charles Ezell, Bobby Arnett, Paul Morgan, Manuel Rambo, and Kreene Jones were all arrested.
Charges include possession, trafficking meth, and tampering with physical evidence.
