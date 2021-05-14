Pedestrian killed in White Co. crash

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police say a pedestrian was killed in a crash early Friday morning in White County.
It happened just after 3:45 a.m. on I-64.
Troopers say a semi was heading east when a pedestrian stepped into the driver’s path.
They say the pedestrian, 36-year-old Dustin Gregory, of Lovington, Illinois, was hit.
Troopers say Gregory died at the scene. The semi driver was not hurt.
They say Gregory’s car was found a few miles away.
The crash is still under investigation.
