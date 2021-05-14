Otters host 1st spring training workout of 2021 season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters took to the field for the first time in over a year Thursday afternoon to host the organization’s first spring training workout of the 2021 season.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Frontier League season was canceled.
”We made the right call, not playing and just taking a year off,” manager Andy McCauley said. “It makes it even more exciting now. Just the anticipation, with our new scoreboard, new lights, a lot of new things going on here so just the anticipation with all the new stuff should really be an exciting summer for the fans.”
It’s a mix of new and old faces on the Otters roster to begin the season. Fans will recognize starting pitcher, Tyler Vail, from past seasons. 2016 Frontier League Champion, John Schultz, is also back in the dugout after three years.
“To have fans in the stands, to have them kind of get out and get some kind of semblance of normal again, that’s huge,” Schultz said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing how many we can get in here, I know once protocols allow for more I’m hoping we can get more.”
“Just like it’s exciting to see the players again, it’s going to be exciting to see fans and hear the crowd noise again too.”
Evansville is set to host a three-game exhibition series starting this weekend against the Black Sox.
First pitch Friday night at Bosse Field is slated for 6:35 p.m.
