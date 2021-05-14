3 new COVID-19 cases reported in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Friday, Illinois health officials reported three new COVID-19 cases in our area.
Of those cases, two were in Edwards County and one was out of White County.
No new deaths came out of our Illinois area.
The state map shows a previously reported case from Wabash County has been removed.
The state has now had 1,363,507 total confirmed cases and 22,369 total deaths.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,775 cases, 53 deaths
- White County - 1,697 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,345 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 571 cases, 12 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.