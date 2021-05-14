Mostly sunny and warmer today, rain returns this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are starting the day with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low 40s, just a few degrees above this date’s record low of 39°.
In general, today is looking mostly sunny, but we will see a few more clouds during the afternoon and evening. Despite the clouds, today will actually be the warmest day we have seen in a week and a half! Our wind direction is slowly starting to shift, coming from the east-southeast, which will help our temperatures climb into the lower 70s today. That is still about 5° cooler than average for this time of year.
Overnight, temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 40s under partly cloudy skies.
We may see a little sunshine Saturday morning, but clouds will take over in the afternoon. A few spotty showers are possible Saturday afternoon and evening. It looks like the best chance will be after 5 PM. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.
Our rain chances ramp up Sunday as a warm front pushes from southwest to northeast through the Tri-State. We are not talking about a total washout as there will still be dry time, but scattered showers are possible on and off throughout the day, and isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to right around 70°.
Scattered rain continues Monday as the center of the low pressure system associated with that warm front pushes eastward, passing just north of the Tri-State. Behind that warm front, our winds will start to pick up from the south, pushing warmer air up into our region. That will cause a warming trend that starts with highs in the low to mid 70s on Monday.
As that system slides off to the east, another one will move in right behind it from the west. That will keep scattered rain chances in the forecast Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. However, our temperatures will keep climbing each day as that warm air will continue flowing into our region from the south. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s Tuesday, upper 70s Wednesday, and may reach 80° on Thursday.
