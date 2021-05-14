Man charged in Princeton shooting reaches plea deal

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The man who had been facing an attempted murder charge in Princeton has reached a plea deal.
Court records show Malachi Billings pleaded guilty to Aggravated Battery and Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury.
His sentencing is now set for June 17.
Authorities say he shot 18-year-old Isaiah Jones back in March.
It happened near Spruce and Seminary Streets.
Jones was charged with robbery. Authorities say he stole Billings’ wallet, which let to the shooting.
Jones was hit in the side of the head and the chest, but released from the hospital the next day.
His trial was set to start June 2, but it has been canceled and replaced with a status hearing.
Records show a plea agreement is in the works.
Wednesday, Jones’ bond was lowered to $2,500. Once it’s posted he’ll be set up with home detention.
As of Friday at 12:20 p.m. Jones was still listed as an inmate in the Gibson Co. Jail. So was Billings.
