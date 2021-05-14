Indiana State Board of Education approves EVSC RAMP Program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A unique program with Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is the newest non-traditional pathway to graduation in Indiana.
The RAMP Program, otherwise known as “Real-World Application; Maximizing Potential,” is a work-based program that puts EVSC students in a real-world job at AmeriQual Foods.
With pathway approval, RAMP allows students an alternative route to complete their education, spending half of the day in class and the other half working.
With EVSC opening the door for the program, other schools across the state are now starting to adopt similar programs.
“The hope is that it helps us in promotion — we want as many students as possible taking advantage of this opportunity,” B.J. Watts, executive director of EVSC’s OptIN program said. “We’ve seen the value it has. We’ve have students coming to us that are certainly credit deficient, that probably wouldn’t have graduated, that get into a situation like this — in a non-traditional classroom and thrive.”
RAMP is now the fourth pathway program approved in the state, and only the second program that’s still active.
