Ind. reports 16 new COVID deaths statewide

INDIANA (WFIE) - Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 925 new COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths.
That brings the state’s all time total to 733,591 confirmed cases and 13,049 deaths.
There were no new local deaths.
The map shows 10 new cases in Vanderburgh County, zero new cases in Dubois County, three new cases in Warrick County, five new cases in Perry County, zero new cases in Posey County, two new cases in Gibson County, two new cases in Spencer County, and two new cases in Pike County.
Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.
You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,342 cases, 397 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,162 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,792 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,840 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,719 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,362 cases, 92 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,326 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,351 cases, 34 deaths
