Holiday World to celebrate 75 seasons as they prepare to open Sat.

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Things may be quiet there Friday morning, but Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari is gearing up to celebrate a milestone this season, and they want to make it their best year yet.
Holiday World reopens to the public this Saturday for its 75th season.
Officials haven’t released official guidance on masks but say to keep one handy.
They also say their line reservation system isn’t coming back this year, but social distancing will still be encouraged.
Holiday World opens Saturday at 10 in the morning.
Splashin’ Safari is set to open next Saturday.
