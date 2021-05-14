Green River District reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Friday, the Green River District reported 33 new COVID-19 cases.
Health officials say 12 of those newly reported cases were in Daviess County, 10 were in Henderson County, four were in both Union and Webster counties, and three new cases were in Ohio County.
No new deaths were reported in the Green River District.
Out of the 21,992 reported COVID-19 cases in the district, health officials say 19,690 people have recovered.
Governor Andy Beshear announced capacity restrictions will end on June 11.
State vaccination sites can administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to Kentuckians age 12 to 15 starting Thursday.
According to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation, approximately 231,000 Kentuckians are in the 12-15 age group, which makes up roughly 5% of the state’s total population.
Consent from a parent or legal guardian is required in order for the vaccine to be administered to those who are 12-17 in Kentucky.
FEMA announced its mobile vaccination clinics for this week for western Kentucky. You can view the locations below:
Friday 5/14/21
- UK Research and Education Center - 348 University Drive Princeton, Ky 42445
- Marion City Police Department Parking Lot - 217 S Main St. Marion, KY, 42064
Saturday 5/15/21
- Henderson Fire Department - 333 Washington St Henderson, K 42420
- Morgantown City Park Community Center -227 Helm Lane Morgantown, KY 42261
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,513 cases, 182 deaths, 9,523 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,935 cases, 59 deaths, 2,845 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,339 cases, 146 deaths, 4,097 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,519 cases, 56 deaths, 2,263 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,682 cases, 78 deaths, 4,078 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,251 cases, 20 deaths, 1,080 recovered
- McLean Co. - 868 cases, 28 deaths, 794 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,308 cases, 15 deaths, 1,181 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 851 cases, 16 deaths, 771 recovered
