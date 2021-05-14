Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - It’s the first full day under CDC’s new recommendation. Now, those who are fully vaccinated can ditch the mask as we get a step closer to normalcy.
Some kids can also start the process of shedding away that mask. Those 12 and up can get the Pfizer shot, with some schools hosting clinics of their own next week.
A hero was welcomed home in Hancock County. The remains of WWII Navy Fireman 2nd Class Martin Young have returned home after more than 70 years, giving his family some much-needed closure.
It feels like Christmas in Santa Claus. Holiday World launches its 75th season, which should be better than ever now that many can ditch their masks.
