Federal COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Henderson offering doses to children ages 12 and up

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The University of Kentucky’s extension office in Henderson County is now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 and older.
Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency says the vaccination process doesn’t change much for their younger patients.
FEMA officials told 14 News that no permission slip or signature is required, and those under 18 years old just need to show up with a parent or guardian.
The clinic is open every Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Officials say people can still receive their first vaccine dose, but the FEMA clinic at this location ends in a couple of weeks, so patients will be referred to another place for their second shot.
