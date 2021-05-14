EVSC asking parents for help in planning upcoming school year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is looking ahead to the new school year, and school leaders want parent feedback to help them do it.
EVSC officials sent an email to parents asking them to fill out a form.
Parents were asked to list what they liked about the past school year, what they would like to see next year, as well as any other concerns they may have.
EVSC Communications Officer Jason Woebkenberg says parent feedback is crucial after the key role they played in remote learning.
“Really for us to be successful, we are the public school district for this community, and for us to continue to be successful, we need to continue to collaborate and work with our community,” Woebkenberg said. “So we’re always anxious to look at input and feedback from the individuals that we serve.”
Woebkenberg says he’s been happy to see many parents express their appreciation in their responses so far.
