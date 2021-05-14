Evansville bars kick off mask-less summer season amid CDC’s new guidance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The latest guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention on going mask-less indoors and outdoors coincides with opening night at KC’s Marina Pointe on the riverfront in downtown Evansville.
KC’s Marina Pointe bills itself as Indiana’s only open-air bar, grill, nightclub and restaurant. There was not a mask in sight on Friday.
Both restaurant management and their customers celebrated a fresh start on this unofficial kickoff to the summer season. Unlike last year, this summer will be mask-less in places like KC’s Marina Pointe.
“Man, I think if you’re not safe with going out, throw a mask on and get out,” Chad Brady with KC’s Maria Pointe said. “It’s everyone’s personal preference. I tell you what — I feel pretty safe right now out here.”
“The basic things of being with friends and family, being able to go out to eat, things we took for granted — just can’t take those things for granted anymore,” customer Dan Moore said. “Got to be thankful for everything.”
Brady says if people feel the need to keep some distance between from each other, they certainly have the space to accommodate.
