EPD deputy chief retires after 40 years of service.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday was the final day on the job for an Evansville police veteran.
EPD Deputy Chief Brad Hill is retiring following a 40-year career.
After graduating as an art major from the University of Evansville in 1978, Hill decided to go into law enforcement.
Hill says he wanted to help the citizens of Evansville.
He told 14 News what he will miss the most about the job.
“I tell you what — the thing I’ll miss the most is working with these people,” Hill said. “EPD is the best department in the country, lot of wonderful people. They’re like my second family. That’s going to be the most difficult part — not hanging out with such great people.”
Hill says he plans on getting back to his art work and looking forward to traveling more with his wife.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.