Drug roundup leads to 16 charged in Posey Co.

“Today, this operation was a success,” said Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham. “The results of the operations are successful when no one is succumbed to injury, alleged suspects or officers. When the Drug Task Force instigates these types of investigations, countless hours and sacrifices are made that affect not only budgetary restraints, but more importantly family lives, and their dedication to the community is incalculable. Although the drug problem remains, and always will, the actions today will open the eyes of the dealers and let them know we’re working diligently to stop what plagues our communities.”