Drug roundup leads to 16 charged in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Posey County had arrest warrants in hand Friday morning as they rounded up several suspects on drug charges.
Reporter Brady Williams rode along with some of the deputies as they made those arrests.
The Posey County Drug Task Force had help from the Posey County Prosecutor’s Office, Posey County Sheriff’s Office, Mt. Vernon Police Department, Indiana State Police, Evansville Police Department, Evansville-Vanderburgh County Joint Drug Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation – Safe Streets Task Force, Vincennes Police Department, New Harmony Police Department, and Indiana Conservation Officer.
Authorities executed fifteen arrest warrants and several search warrants as a result of an undercover drug investigation that began in August 2020.
It was called Operation “Lockdown.”
• Keith Curtis Debose, 32, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;
• Miranda Renee Richards, 35, of Evansville, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;
• Roy Debose, 53, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;
• Halley Marie Penelope Bates, 20, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, a Level 4 Felony, Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;
• Julie Kuberski, 27, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony, Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony, Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, a Level 6 Felony, Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony, Dealing in Paraphernalia, a Class A Misdemeanor, and Visiting a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Class B Misdemeanor;
• Antjuan Dejesus Rollins, 40, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance, a Level 5 Felony, Dealing in Marijuana, a Level 5 Felony, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;
• Linda Michele Schmidt, 50, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;
• Stephanie M. Seabeck, 33, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony;
• Jeffrey A. Bates, 40, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony;
• Timothy Whitfield, 32, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony;
• Wesley Barnes, 39, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;
• Cynthia K. Fleenor, 57, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;
• Brandon Joseph Robinson, 33, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony;
• Shane Wright, 31, of Owensville, is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony, Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony, Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony; and
• John Fleenor, 41, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony.
• Zachary Addison, 38, of Mt. Vernon, was previously charged in the United States District Court Southern District of Indiana with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Authorities are still looking for Stephanie M. Seabeck, Timothy Whitfield and Jeffrey A. Bates.
If any has information, please call Posey County Dispatch at (812) 838-1320 immediately.
“Today, this operation was a success,” said Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham. “The results of the operations are successful when no one is succumbed to injury, alleged suspects or officers. When the Drug Task Force instigates these types of investigations, countless hours and sacrifices are made that affect not only budgetary restraints, but more importantly family lives, and their dedication to the community is incalculable. Although the drug problem remains, and always will, the actions today will open the eyes of the dealers and let them know we’re working diligently to stop what plagues our communities.”
Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers commented: “It’s humbling to see so many men and women from local law enforcement agencies come together for the common goal of making our community a safer place to live. Operations such as this have a specific purpose of targeting and apprehending individuals selling drugs in Posey County. The work is not done. Our criminal justice system must hold drug dealers accountable for their actions, and my office will continue to aggressively prosecute those responsible for contributing to addiction and the destruction of lives and families.”
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.