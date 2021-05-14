ISP: 1 adult dead, 5 children hurt following crash on I-64

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say one adult is dead and five children were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Friday night in Posey County.
According to Indiana State Police, state troopers responded to an accident with injuries on Interstate 64 at the 3-mile marker.
State troopers say a medical helicopter is transporting two children to a hospital in Evansville, while three children are being moved by ambulance.
Officials say one of the eastbound lanes on I-64 is now open. Authorities urge people to be careful while driving through the crash site.
