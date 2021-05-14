ISP: 1 adult dead, 5 children hurt following crash on I-64

ISP: 1 adult dead, 5 children hurt following crash on I-64
Dispatch: Single-vehicle crash with injuries on I-64 in Posey Co. (Source: WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly | May 14, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT - Updated May 14 at 9:17 PM

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say one adult is dead and five children were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Friday night in Posey County.

According to Indiana State Police, state troopers responded to an accident with injuries on Interstate 64 at the 3-mile marker.

State troopers say a medical helicopter is transporting two children to a hospital in Evansville, while three children are being moved by ambulance.

Officials say one of the eastbound lanes on I-64 is now open. Authorities urge people to be careful while driving through the crash site.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.