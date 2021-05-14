COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund announces 15th, 16th round of allocations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded two new rounds off allocations.
The 15th round granted $282,000 to 12 nonprofit agencies and the 16th round granted $347,000 to another 12 organizations.
Officials say a total of 28 organizations applied for these two rounds.
Grants for these two rounds will go toward funding mental health and suicide prevention training, after-school programming, financial literacy classes and transportation services for vulnerable populations.
Money will also go toward underwriting building upgrades, the Delaware courtyard project and upgrades to the Bike Share program.
Lastly, the grant money will also help offset revenue loss due to pandemic restrictions.
As part of Round Fifteen, Parenting Time Center was awarded $40,284 to support safe, supervised court-appointed and voluntary visitation.
Officials say the funds will be used for their new Nurturing Parenting Program curriculum which is designed to build nurturing skills as an alternative to abusive and neglectful parenting practices. The grant will cover operational program expenses including staff training, materials, technology, testing and consultation with Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare.
As part of Round Sixteen, Habitat for Humanity of Evansville was awarded $70,000. They say a portion of the allocation will be used to purchase personal protective equipment such as wipes and cleaners, secure early temporary water hookup on job sites for volunteer safety, as well as cover the increase in costs per house for five houses.
To date, officials tell us more than $5.7 million has been raised toward their $6 million goal.
Fifteenth Round Funding Recipients:
- Deaconess Hospital – Evansville, Indiana - Awarded $13,000
- Dream Center – Evansville, Indiana - Awarded $75,000
- Evansville Museum of Art and Science - Awarded $13,200
- Forefront Community Therapy Inc – Evansville, Indiana - Awarded $30,377.93
- General Council of Finance & Admins of the United Methodist Church – Mount Vernon, Indiana - Awarded $25,000
- Hemmenway Memorial Presbyterian Church – Boonville, Indiana - Awarded $10,000
- Hope Dot Com – Evansville, Indiana - Awarded $5,200
- Parenting Time Center – Evansville, Indiana - Awarded $40,284
- Peace Zone – Evansville, Indiana - Awarded $18,160
- Posey County Council on Aging – Mt. Vernon, Indiana - Awarded $20,000
- Spencer County Council on Aging – Rockport, Indiana - Awarded $20,000
- The Literacy Center – Evansville, Indiana - Awarded $11,500
Sixteenth Round Funding Recipients:
- Children’s Learning Center of Posey County Inc – Mount Vernon, Indiana - Awarded $10,000
- Dream Center – Evansville, Indiana - Awarded $25,000
- Evansville Area Trails Coalition Inc - Awarded $36,000
- Evansville Youth Hockey Association - Awarded $4,000
- Habitat for Humanity of Evansville - Awarded $70,000
- Ivy Tech Foundation – Evansville, Indiana - Awarded $18,617.44
- Mental Health America – Evansville, Indiana - Awarded $55,000
- Point Man International Ministries - Newburgh, Indiana - Awarded $20,000
- Vanderburgh County 4-H Club – Evansville, Indiana - Awarded $25,000
- Vanderburgh County CASA - Evansville, Indiana - Awarded $72,500
- Zion Missionary Baptist Church – Evansville, Indiana - Awarded $8,500
