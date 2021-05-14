Cereal boxes make huge domino display before food pantry donation

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a fun morning Friday for the students at Princeton Community Primary School.
Students have been working to collect more than 750 boxes of cereal to donate to area food pantries, but first, they got to see that kindness is a domino effect.
Students decorated the boxes with positive notes or quotes, then organizers set them up in the gym like a giant domino display.
It took a few minutes, but the boxes all fell, followed by confetti cannons for a little razzle dazzle.
As you can hear in the video, excited students cheered after the domino success.
Thanks to their kindness, area families will have needed food, plus a sweet note to go with it.
