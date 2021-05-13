Warrick Co. murder trial underway

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Warrick County, Testimony is underway in a murder trial.
Anthony Wolfe Jr., 26, is one of three people accused in the death of Valerie Ruark.
The 32-year old Boonville woman’s body was found burned in a remote Warrick County field two years ago.
A jury was seated Wednesday.
Brian Baumgartner and Ivory Baumgartner are also facing charges in the case.
Brian is set to go to trial in November.
No trial date has been set yet for Ivory.
